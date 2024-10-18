CEAT Ltd Slips 5.15%, BSE Consumer Discretionary index Shed 1.16%

CEAT Ltd has lost 6.82% over last one month compared to 3.63% fall in BSE Consumer Discretionary index and 2.76% drop in the SENSEX

CEAT Ltd fell 5.15% today to trade at Rs 2740.45. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index is down 1.16% to quote at 10283.08. The index is down 3.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Stylam Industries Ltd decreased 5.14% and Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd lost 3.76% on the day. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index went up 44.25 % over last one year compared to the 22.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

