Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 390.83 points or 0.79% at 48922.2 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 4.06%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 3.25%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.47%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.37%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 0.54%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 3.07%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.97%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.76%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 376.36 or 0.83% at 45034.89.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.53 points or 0.01% at 13814.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.3 points or 0.04% at 22937.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 50.28 points or 0.07% at 75888.93.

On BSE,1138 shares were trading in green, 2860 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

