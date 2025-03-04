Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 686.94 points or 1.49% at 45331.31 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 4.69%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.61%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 3.04%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 2.72%),Bosch Ltd (down 2.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.21%), MRF Ltd (down 2.18%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 2.18%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.98%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.67%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.85%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 293.5 or 0.69% at 43073.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 45.67 points or 0.34% at 13380.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.65 points or 0.27% at 22058.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 169.2 points or 0.23% at 72916.74.

On BSE,2060 shares were trading in green, 1793 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

