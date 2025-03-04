GAIL (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 152.12, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.63% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 25.96% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

