Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 879.06 points or 1.63% at 53001.93 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 3.87%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.34%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.16%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.13%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.97%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.8%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.65%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 1.64%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.55%).

On the other hand, MRF Ltd (up 0.68%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.64%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.24%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 224.18 or 0.44% at 51205.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 154.9 points or 0.99% at 15521.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 173 points or 0.69% at 24772.45.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 676.46 points or 0.82% at 81382.96.

On BSE,1542 shares were trading in green, 2348 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News