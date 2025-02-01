Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Auto stocks rally as FM announces push for solar PV cells & EV batteries ecosystem

Feb 01 2025
Automobile stocks rallied after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced to build ecosystem for solar PV Cells & EV Batteries.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 3.48%, Exide Industries gained 1.88%, and JBM Auto increased by 0.85% following the Finance Minister's announcement that the government aims to enhance domestic value addition and build a stronger ecosystem for solar PV cells, EV batteries, motors, and controllers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget today in the Lok Sabha.

Feb 01 2025

