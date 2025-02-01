Auto stocks rally as FM announces push for solar PV cells & EV batteries ecosystem

Automobile stocks rallied after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced to build ecosystem for solar PV Cells & EV Batteries.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 3.48%, Exide Industries gained 1.88%, and JBM Auto increased by 0.85% following the Finance Minister's announcement that the government aims to enhance domestic value addition and build a stronger ecosystem for solar PV cells, EV batteries, motors, and controllers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget today in the Lok Sabha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News