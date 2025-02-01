Investment is 3rd engine of growth, skilling programmes announced by FM

India's 3rd engine of growth is Investment.

The government announced National Manufacturing Mission to support clean tech manufacturing to support domestic production of EV batteries, solar panels.

The government will set up 5 National centres of excellence for skilling. Furthermore, additional infra to be created in 5 IITs started after 2014 for 6500 more students.

Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme for mothertongue language announced. Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0m programme to provide support for 8 crore children. Atal Tinkering Labs to be setup in government schools in next five years. 3 Centres of Excellence on AI for education will be setup with outlay of Rs 500 crore.

Cancer centres in all district hospitals to be set up, says FM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News