Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 540.07 points or 1.23% at 44535.07 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.91%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.68%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.12%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.94%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF Ltd (up 1.09%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.89%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.69%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.58%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.45%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 1.16%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.17%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 44.97 or 0.06% at 71797.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.35 points or 0.06% at 21739.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 65.95 points or 0.14% at 45788.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.47 points or 0.06% at 13332.29.

On BSE,1765 shares were trading in green, 1328 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News