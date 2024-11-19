Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Auto index increasing 854.02 points or 1.64% at 52904.67 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.69%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 3.11%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.88%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.33%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.93%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.54%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.4%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.25%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 1.22%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 822.94 or 1.58% at 52845.31.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 201.64 points or 1.33% at 15407.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 235.95 points or 1.01% at 23689.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 748.07 points or 0.97% at 78087.08.

On BSE,2557 shares were trading in green, 515 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

