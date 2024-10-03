Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 1698.06 points or 2.77% at 59537.28 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (down 4.91%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 4.21%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 4.04%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3.96%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 3.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 3.75%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 3.61%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 3.6%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 3.58%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 3.32%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.9%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1092.97 or 1.9% at 56357.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 403.64 points or 2.36% at 16683.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 512.65 points or 1.99% at 25284.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1732.71 points or 2.06% at 82533.58.

On BSE,1014 shares were trading in green, 2915 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

