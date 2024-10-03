Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Capital Goods shares fall

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 2323.34 points or 3.18% at 70754.69 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (down 5.32%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.84%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 4.68%),NBCC (India) Ltd (down 4.58%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 4.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 4.08%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 3.53%), Finolex Cables Ltd (down 3.41%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 3.31%), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 3.07%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.48%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1092.97 or 1.9% at 56357.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 403.64 points or 2.36% at 16683.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 512.65 points or 1.99% at 25284.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1732.71 points or 2.06% at 82533.58.

On BSE,1014 shares were trading in green, 2915 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

