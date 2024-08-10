Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Autoline Industries standalone net profit rises 168.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 10 2024
Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 150.75 crore

Net profit of Autoline Industries rose 168.32% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 150.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales150.75148.46 2 OPM %10.356.97 -PBDT9.415.41 74 PBT5.422.02 168 NP5.422.02 168

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

