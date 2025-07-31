Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HEG Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Acutaas Chemicals Ltd and Graphite India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2025.

HEG Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Acutaas Chemicals Ltd and Graphite India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2025.

Greaves Cotton Ltd soared 14.81% to Rs 242.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd surged 11.07% to Rs 592.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43202 shares in the past one month. Kaynes Technology India Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 6201.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20627 shares in the past one month. Acutaas Chemicals Ltd exploded 6.33% to Rs 1296.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15828 shares in the past one month.