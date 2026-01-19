Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 140.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.20% to Rs 198.67 croreNet profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 140.80% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 81.20% to Rs 198.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales198.67109.64 81 OPM %8.023.73 -PBDT19.357.26 167 PBT17.886.07 195 NP10.864.51 141
