Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 140.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 140.80% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 81.20% to Rs 198.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.198.67109.648.023.7319.357.2617.886.0710.864.51

