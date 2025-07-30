Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 128.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.52% to Rs 725.40 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 128.83% to Rs 117.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.52% to Rs 725.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 523.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.725.40523.6828.5119.16190.3595.01155.1168.30117.1651.20

