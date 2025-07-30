Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 20.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.78% to Rs 1583.16 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures declined 20.20% to Rs 278.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 348.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 1583.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1754.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1583.161754.7037.9845.02552.14705.28434.81587.75278.13348.54

