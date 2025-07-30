Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit declines 20.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 20496.30 crore

Net profit of Interglobe Aviation declined 20.25% to Rs 2176.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2728.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 20496.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19570.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20496.3019570.7025.5026.364876.704679.802310.702804.002176.302728.80

