Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.68% to Rs 168.44 crore

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 41.14% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.68% to Rs 168.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.77% to Rs 38.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 571.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 494.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales168.44135.10 25 571.17494.39 16 OPM %6.476.79 -7.496.27 - PBDT15.8711.16 42 56.0238.84 44 PBT14.409.99 44 51.0634.16 49 NP10.917.73 41 38.3727.85 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 96.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 16.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 90.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story