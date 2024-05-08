Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 96.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 96.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 1.64% to Rs 552.70 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 96.22% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 552.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 543.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.97% to Rs 69.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 2368.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2259.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales552.70543.80 2 2368.222259.40 5 OPM %13.5616.30 -15.6016.56 - PBDT51.9068.93 -25 278.07301.64 -8 PBT1.9527.73 -93 95.84149.45 -36 NP0.7620.09 -96 69.21111.58 -38

First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

