Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Automobile Products of India reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-400.00-450.00 -PBDT-0.40-0.22 -82 PBT-0.40-0.22 -82 NP-0.40-0.22 -82

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

