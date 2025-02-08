Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.63% to Rs 107302.30 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 16.26% to Rs 11008.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9468.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.63% to Rs 107302.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117431.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales107302.30117431.94 -9 OPM %10.627.87 -PBDT12213.049445.20 29 PBT12213.049445.20 29 NP11008.659468.99 16
