Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.63% to Rs 107302.30 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 16.26% to Rs 11008.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9468.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.63% to Rs 107302.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117431.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.107302.30117431.9410.627.8712213.049445.2012213.049445.2011008.659468.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News