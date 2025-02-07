Hyundai Motor India introduces new variants and upgrades for EXTER and AURA

Commenting on the introduction of new variants and upgrades, Tarun Garg, WholeTime Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, With the launch of new variants and updates to our 2 key models - EXTER and AURA, we aim to offer best value proposition to our customers. I am confident that these new enhancements will resonate extremely well with our customers and elevate their driving experience even further.
