Hyundai Motor India introduces new variants and upgrades for EXTER and AURA

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) today introduced new variants and feature upgrades for two of its popular modelsEXTER and AURA. Designed for the aspirational, new-age Indian customers, these enhancements combine advanced technology, excellent comfort and greater safety to elevate the ownership experience. These new changes also offer value for money to customers, ensuring every journey is experiential.

Commenting on the introduction of new variants and upgrades, Tarun Garg, WholeTime Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, With the launch of new variants and updates to our 2 key models - EXTER and AURA, we aim to offer best value proposition to our customers. I am confident that these new enhancements will resonate extremely well with our customers and elevate their driving experience even further.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

