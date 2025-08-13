Autoriders International standalone net profit rises 28.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 23.27 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International rose 28.06% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.2719.8226.4325.485.474.482.331.891.781.39

