Autoriders International standalone net profit rises 28.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 23.27 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International rose 28.06% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.2719.82 17 OPM %26.4325.48 -PBDT5.474.48 22 PBT2.331.89 23 NP1.781.39 28

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

