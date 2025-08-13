Sayaji Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.07% to Rs 35.53 crore

Net loss of Sayaji Hotels reported to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.07% to Rs 35.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.5327.969.9924.070.965.82-5.162.52-5.131.27

