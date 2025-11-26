Avadh Sugar & Energy appoints Agha Asif Beig as COO

Avadh Sugar & Energy said Agha Asif Beig has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO) in the category of senior management personnel, effective 26th November 2025.

He joins the company in full-time employment.

Beig holds an M.Sc. (Agri) in Entomology and brings over 30 years of experience in managing integrated sugar and distillery units.

The company confirmed that the appointment does not involve any inter-se relationships with existing directors.

Avadh Sugar & Energy is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of sugar and its by-products (molasses, bagasse and press-mud), spirits (including ethanol) and power. The Company has operations in India.