Avadh Sugar & Energy appoints Agha Asif Beig as COO

Avadh Sugar & Energy said Agha Asif Beig has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO) in the category of senior management personnel, effective 26th November 2025.
He joins the company in full-time employment.
Beig holds an M.Sc. (Agri) in Entomology and brings over 30 years of experience in managing integrated sugar and distillery units.
The company confirmed that the appointment does not involve any inter-se relationships with existing directors.
Avadh Sugar & Energy is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of sugar and its by-products (molasses, bagasse and press-mud), spirits (including ethanol) and power. The Company has operations in India.
The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 6.59 crore Q2 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 5.7% to Rs 668.15 crore in Q2 FY25.
Shares of Avadh Sugar & Energy shed 0.51% to Rs 380 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app