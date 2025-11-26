HCL Tech gains after joining hands with SAP to enhance physical AI capabilities

HCL Technologies advanced 1.30% to Rs 1,621.55 after the company announced the expansion of its collaboration with SAP to advance physical AI solutions that integrate intelligence into real-world operations across industries.

The two companies will explore next-generation use cases that bring the power of AI into physical and industrial environments. The expanded collaboration focuses on several high-impact domains designed to drive innovation in Enterprise AI.

Key focus areas includes co-developing AI-driven extensions for automated warehouse picking and sorting to boost efficiency and accuracy. It also involves scaling multi-agent AI modeling to optimize fleet operations and logistics at enterprise scale. In addition, the partnership will enable embodied AI use cases for advanced 3D capture, analysis and operational insights.

Vijay Guntur, CTO and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech, said, Through our strategic partnership with SAP, HCLTech is pioneering the integration of cognitive robotics with enterprise systems, driving a new era of intelligent automation. Through this new collaboration with SAP, we are enabling businesses to transform operations, accelerate innovation and realize measurable value from automation at scale, Dr. Philipp Herzig, Chief Technology Officer, SAP SE., said, By integrating Physical AI into real-world business processes, we are taking the next step in advancing AI capabilities for greater value in specific industries such as manufacturing and supply chain, partnering with HCLTech helps us explore this vision and accelerate innovation by delivering tangible outcomes for our customers.