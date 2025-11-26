Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech emerges L1 bidder for BPCL's CGD projects in Odisha

Desco Infratech emerges L1 bidder for BPCL's CGD projects in Odisha

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Desco Infratech announced that it has been declared the lowest (L1) and successful bidder for Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) and associated works, including DMA-related activities, for BPCL's city gas distribution (CGD) projects in Odisha.

The projects span four geographical areas awarded by Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The company said the win marks a key strategic expansion as it enters a new market in eastern India, strengthening its presence and widening its operational footprint.

The aggregate value of the tenders is estimated at a minimum of Rs 7 crore.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24. The counter shed 0.07% to Rs 205 on the BSE.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation is a public sector company which is engaged in the business of refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products. The company reported a 168.74% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,442.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,397.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 2.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,04,912.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The counter rallied 3.63% to Rs 367.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound gears up ahead of UK Budget; GBP/INR scales towards 118 mark

HCL Tech gains after joining hands with SAP to enhance physical AI capabilities

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Happiest Minds Technologies wins Gold at LACP 2025 Spotlight Awards

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story