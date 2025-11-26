Desco Infratech emerges L1 bidder for BPCL's CGD projects in Odisha

Desco Infratech announced that it has been declared the lowest (L1) and successful bidder for Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) and associated works, including DMA-related activities, for BPCL's city gas distribution (CGD) projects in Odisha.

The projects span four geographical areas awarded by Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The company said the win marks a key strategic expansion as it enters a new market in eastern India, strengthening its presence and widening its operational footprint.

The aggregate value of the tenders is estimated at a minimum of Rs 7 crore.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24. The counter shed 0.07% to Rs 205 on the BSE.