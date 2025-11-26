Newgen Software Technologies appoints director

At meeting held on 26 November 2025

The board of Newgen Software Technologies at its meeting held on 26 November 2025 has approved the appointment of Shubhi Nigam (DIN: 11385232), who is part of promoter group, as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-Executive Non Independent, liable to retire by rotation, with effect from 26 November 2025.

