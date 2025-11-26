Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software Technologies appoints director

Newgen Software Technologies appoints director

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 November 2025

The board of Newgen Software Technologies at its meeting held on 26 November 2025 has approved the appointment of Shubhi Nigam (DIN: 11385232), who is part of promoter group, as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-Executive Non Independent, liable to retire by rotation, with effect from 26 November 2025.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

