Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Orient Electric Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2025.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd crashed 10.97% to Rs 906.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Electric Ltd lost 5.48% to Rs 189.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month. Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd tumbled 3.35% to Rs 160.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.96 lakh shares in the past one month. MTAR Technologies Ltd slipped 2.89% to Rs 2466.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51831 shares in the past one month.