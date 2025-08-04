Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 63.71 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 20.31% to Rs 30.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 63.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.63.7161.8090.6390.7338.3032.1938.1631.9030.5625.40

