EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 72.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 68.74 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 72.63% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 68.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.68.7464.4813.087.4313.819.179.604.826.183.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News