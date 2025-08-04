Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 72.63% in the June 2025 quarter

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 72.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 68.74 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 72.63% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 68.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales68.7464.48 7 OPM %13.087.43 -PBDT13.819.17 51 PBT9.604.82 99 NP6.183.58 73

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

