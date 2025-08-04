Arunjyoti Bio Ventures standalone net profit rises 39.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.76% to Rs 8.71 crore

Net profit of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures rose 39.64% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.76% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.7110.1041.3335.052.992.972.172.252.361.69

