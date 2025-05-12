Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 29.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 29.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 678.78 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy rose 29.64% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 678.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 619.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.36% to Rs 87.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 2635.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2693.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales678.78619.80 10 2635.592693.51 -2 OPM %21.9919.55 -10.4712.25 - PBDT124.6099.51 25 194.04251.95 -23 PBT109.8984.47 30 135.91196.66 -31 NP71.6855.29 30 87.94128.11 -31

