Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 29.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy rose 29.64% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 678.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 619.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.36% to Rs 87.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 2635.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2693.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

