Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 107.84 crore

Net Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 107.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 453.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 469.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

