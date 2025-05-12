DCW standalone net profit declines 25.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 537.91 crore

Net profit of DCW declined 25.77% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 537.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 621.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.36% to Rs 30.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 2000.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1871.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

537.91621.692000.341871.5910.3810.209.679.3845.9849.05149.28120.2820.7424.6149.3526.4911.3815.3330.2815.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News