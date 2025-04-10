JSL Super Steel signs Power Purchase Agreement with Sunsure Energy

To source 11 MWp of solar power from Sunsure's 49 MWp Solar Project in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh

Sunsure Energy, a leading independent power producer, today signed a 11 MWp long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with JSL Super Steel, a Ghaziabad-based subsidiary of Jindal Stainless.

As per the agreement, this facility will source 11 MWp of solar power from Sunsure's 49 MWp Solar Project in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh, displacing nearly 40% of its conventional energy consumption with clean power. This project will be a part of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Banking Policy, aligning with the state's vision for energy security and efficient power management.

Sunsure Energy's partnership with JSL Super Steel will further strengthen its mission of advancing India's commercial and industrial renewable energy adoption. The partnership will enable JSL Super Steel to receive 16.5 million units (MUs) of clean energy annually, helping the company offset 12 million kilograms of carbon emissions per year - equivalent to planting over 5.45 Lacs trees. This move aligns with India's growing push for green steel production, an industry-wide transformation that aims to curb emissions in one of the most energy-intensive sectors.

Commenting on this development, Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer, Jindal Stainless, Jagmohan Sood said, JSL Super Steel is delighted to partner with Sunsure Energy as another step in Jindal Stainless' efforts to green our operations and achieve our Net Zero targets. This partnership is also a part of Jindal Stainless' short-term goal of reducing 50% carbon emissions by 2035. By integrating renewable energy into our production processes, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also setting new benchmarks for the metal industry in India. As leaders in the stainless steel industry, we deem it our responsibility to usher in cleaner routes of production such as introduction of green hydrogen, use of biofuels, increasing renewable energy share from the grid, etc. at every step of the value chain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News