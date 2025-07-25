Avantel slips after Q1 PAT slides 56% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Avantel tumbled 7.17% to Rs 136.60 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 56.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with 7.38 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations marginally increased by 0.29% year on year to Rs 51.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5.30 crore in Q1 FY26, down 51.64% compared to Rs 10.96 crore in the reported Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 13.53% YoY to Rs 46.66 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 8.28 crore (up 51.78% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 10.09 crore (down 3.81% YoY), and finance cost was at Rs 0.80 crore (up 25% YoY) during the period under review.