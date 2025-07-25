Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel slips after Q1 PAT slides 56% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Avantel slips after Q1 PAT slides 56% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Avantel tumbled 7.17% to Rs 136.60 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 56.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with 7.38 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations marginally increased by 0.29% year on year to Rs 51.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5.30 crore in Q1 FY26, down 51.64% compared to Rs 10.96 crore in the reported Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 13.53% YoY to Rs 46.66 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 8.28 crore (up 51.78% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 10.09 crore (down 3.81% YoY), and finance cost was at Rs 0.80 crore (up 25% YoY) during the period under review.

On a segmental revenue basis, revenue from communications and signal processing products stood at Rs 51.88 crore, registering a year-on-year decline of 0.13%. Revenue from the healthcare segment was Rs 0.08 crore, reflecting a 27.27% YoY drop during the quarter.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, majorly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

