Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Phoenix Mills Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Trident Ltd and Metro Brands Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 July 2025.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd soared 6.38% to Rs 140.9 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 157.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Phoenix Mills Ltd surged 5.50% to Rs 1527.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19438 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd spiked 5.23% to Rs 1263.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9208 shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd spurt 4.31% to Rs 32.88. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metro Brands Ltd rose 4.27% to Rs 1256.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2153 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

