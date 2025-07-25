Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen drops to 147 amid trade tensions

Yen drops to 147 amid trade tensions

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The yen slipped to 147 per dollar on Friday as markets reacted to a new US-Japan trade deal imposing a 15% tariff on Japanese exports, easing from the 25% threat but keeping tensions alive. Tokyos core inflation stayed above the BOJs 2% target, hinting at possible rate hikes, while the leading economic index was revised down to 104.8 in May from 105.3. With the BOJs policy decision due next week, rates are expected to remain unchanged amid tariff-driven uncertainty.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

