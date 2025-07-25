Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Patel Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
On private placement basis

Patel Engineering has approved to issue and allotment of 5,000 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed and Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures having a Face Value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating upto Rs 50 crore and Green Shoe option of 5,000 Secured, Listed, Rated, with face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 50 crore in total aggregating up to Rs 100 crore through private placement, including the terms and conditions of the issue.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

