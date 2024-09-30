Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel spurts on bagging order worth Rs 44 cr from Larsen & Toubro

Avantel spurts on bagging order worth Rs 44 cr from Larsen & Toubro

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avantel zoomed 9% to Rs 197.05 after the company informed that it has received a purchase order for an amount of Rs 44.49 crore from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the supply of satcom systems.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) fell 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 3,693.45 on the BSE.

The contract includes supply of satcom systems. The said contract is expected to be executed by March 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Avantel specializes in providing strategic solutions to the Indian Defence Services and related establishments. It has developed and manufactured various radio components and unique products such as satellite communications, HF communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. Currently, Avantel is working on expanding its portfolio by developing SCA-compliant software defined radios, high power HF systems, air defence radars, and small satellites.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 7.9% to Rs 7.38 crore on 24.9% fall in net sales to Rs 51.76 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400pts, Nifty at 26,100 at open; Metal gains, IT, Realty down

India market strategy: Quality and low volatility factors lead the way

LIVE news: SpaceX capsule, Sunita Williams' new ride home, docks at space station

Premier League 2024-25 points table: Man City drop to 2nd, United to 12th

FIIs most bullish in 3 months, shows F&O data; Nifty eyes 4th monthly gain

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story