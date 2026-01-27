Avantel tanks after Q3 PAT slides 86% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Avantel declined 5.94% to Rs 128.25 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 86.4% YoY to Rs 2.74 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 20.08 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 26.8% year-on-year to Rs 51.72 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5.82 crore in Q3 FY26, down 79.6% compared with the Rs 28.49 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 8.43% YoY to Rs 46.31 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 23.38 crore (down 17.91% YoY), and employee benefit expense stood at Rs 13.50 crore (down 4.05% YoY) during the period under review.