INR stays pressured beyond Rs 91 per dollar mark

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
The Indian rupee edge higher but continue to stay pressured beyond Rs 91 per dollar mark in opening trades on Tuesday. Weakness in dollar and lower international crude oil prices contribute to upside in the local unit. Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Tuesday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend, supporting the unit. INR opened at Rs 91.82 per dollar and hit a low of 91.90 so far during the day. On Friday, the counter ended at 91.90. Indian stock and forex markets were closed on Monday on account of Republic Day. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 2 percent last week. Investors also look ahead to the Union Budget presentation on Sunday, February 1 for clarity on taxation, reforms and policy priorities that could catalyze the next phase of economic growth.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

