Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 69.43% to Rs 0.81 croreNet loss of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 69.43% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.90% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.26% to Rs 12.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
