Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Ushakiran Finance reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.06 -17 0.430.46 -7 OPM %-140.000 -46.5147.83 - PBDT-0.070 0 0.320.22 45 PBT-0.08-0.01 -700 0.290.18 61 NP-0.06-0.01 -500 0.240.08 200

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

