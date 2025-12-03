Rare Asset Reconstruction reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 81.61% to Rs 21.23 crore

Net profit of Rare Asset Reconstruction reported to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.61% to Rs 21.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.2311.6934.39-95.044.52-15.614.48-15.654.61-16.19

