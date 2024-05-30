Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aviva Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aviva Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Aviva Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.94% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.09 -11 0.580.69 -16 OPM %-25.00-33.33 --5.17-1.45 - PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 -0.030.01 PL PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 -0.030.01 PL NP-0.020 0 -0.030.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aviva Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

TCS Q4 PAT jumps 12% QoQ to Rs 12,434 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sumeru Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Power Grid acquires Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission

Rama Phosphates reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 20.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 21.47% in the March 2024 quarter

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story