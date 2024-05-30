Rama Phosphates reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.17% to Rs 186.21 crore

Net loss of Rama Phosphates reported to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.17% to Rs 186.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 40.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.05% to Rs 603.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 874.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

