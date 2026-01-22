Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.16% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of Avon Mercantile reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.16% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.200.7492.5060.810.2800.2800.280

