Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 62.16% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of Avon Mercantile reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.16% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.200.74 62 OPM %92.5060.81 -PBDT0.280 0 PBT0.280 0 NP0.280 0

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

