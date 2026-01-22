Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscribed 2.72 times

The offer received bids for 24.23 crore shares as against 8.90 crore shares on offer.

Shadowfax Technologies received bids for 24,23,88,240 shares as against 8,90,88,807 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Thursday (22 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 2.72 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 January 2026 and it will close on 22 January 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share.

The Rs 1,907 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 80.6 million equity shares aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 73.2 million equity shares worth up to Rs 907.27 crore. Existing investorsFlipkart India, Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II, International Finance Corporation, Qualcomm Asia Pacific, Nokia Growth Partners, NewQuest Asia Fund and Miare Assetwill offload part of their holdings through the OFS.

Shadowfax plans to utilize Rs 423.43 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to enhance network infrastructure capacity, Rs 138.64 crore towards lease payments for new first-mile, last-mile and sort centres, and Rs 88.57 crore for branding, marketing and communication initiatives. The balance will be used for unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes. Shadowfax Technologies is a leading Indian logistics and 3PL player providing e-commerce, D2C, quick commerce and hyperlocal delivery services. It operates a nationwide network covering over 14,700 pin codes and serves major clients such as Flipkart, Meesho, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and Nykaa. The company is among the fastest-growing large-scale logistics providers, with rising market share and strong order growth.